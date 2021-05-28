Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the April 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Investec raised Standard Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of SGBLY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. 8,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,313. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. Standard Bank Group has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $9.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.4508 per share. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking and financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange and Shariah banking services; home loans, personal loans, vehicle financing, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal assist, life, and personal accident insurance.

