Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Park Capital Group’s 7th Largest Position

Park Capital Group cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 2.9% of Park Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Park Capital Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $629.87. The stock had a trading volume of 679,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,184,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.85, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.34 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $682.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.65.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

