iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $272.12 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.18 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.56.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

