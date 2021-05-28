Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 900 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $272.12 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.18 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.56.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.