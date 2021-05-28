Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41, RTT News reports. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE GES traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $29.37. 62,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,954. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 2.24. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $31.12.

Get Guess' alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Guess”s payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

In other Guess’ news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $803,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.