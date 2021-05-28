Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives $52.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Coursera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 59,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,061. Coursera has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.12.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.