Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of FBC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

