Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives GBX 2,298.29 Average PT from Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,298.29 ($30.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of Associated British Foods stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,328 ($30.42). The company had a trading volume of 643,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,668. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,347.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,289.90. The stock has a market cap of £18.43 billion and a PE ratio of 46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.