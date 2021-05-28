ShipChain (SHIP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,493.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. ShipChain has a market cap of $1.24 million and $1,493.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00080418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.88 or 0.00901884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.24 or 0.09177952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00091307 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

SHIP is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

