Wilder World (WILD) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $513,989.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00080418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.88 or 0.00901884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.24 or 0.09177952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00091307 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

