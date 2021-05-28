Bitcoin SV (BSV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.24 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $1.24 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $169.04 or 0.00476599 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,468.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $688.16 or 0.01940209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00049004 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001558 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004559 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,745,189 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.