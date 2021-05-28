SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Tops $0.0018

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One SwftCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $7.26 million and $6.77 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00080418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.88 or 0.00901884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.24 or 0.09177952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00091307 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SWFTC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token?, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

