CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Short Interest Update

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CNP Assurances stock remained flat at $$9.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. CNP Assurances has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.42.
CNP Assurances Company Profile
Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for CNP Assurances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNP Assurances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.