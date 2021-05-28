CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Short Interest Update

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CNP Assurances stock remained flat at $$9.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. CNP Assurances has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.42.

CNP Assurances SA provides insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance solutions in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long-term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, loss of income, health, and dental insurance products; property and casualty insurance, such as home-owner and auto insurance; term creditor and guarantee insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans, as well as support and assistance services.

