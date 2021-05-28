Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Epizyme (EPZM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM):

5/13/2021 – Epizyme was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

5/13/2021 – Epizyme had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Epizyme was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

5/7/2021 – Epizyme had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Epizyme had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Epizyme had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Epizyme is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Epizyme stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. 9,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,028. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $839.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.28. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

