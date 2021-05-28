Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,297 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $422.55. 148,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,916. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.49 and a 1-year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

