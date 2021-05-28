Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $5.62 on Friday, reaching $2,368.30. The stock had a trading volume of 23,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,297.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,999.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

