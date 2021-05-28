SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Trimmed by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,466 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $30,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,683,152. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.19.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.