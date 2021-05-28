LBRY Credits (LBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.72 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $52.72 million and $81,845.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00061747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.00325037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00185464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.97 or 0.00802387 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

