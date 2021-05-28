Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.65) EPS.

Shares of GCO traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,473. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $822.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

