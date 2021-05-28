Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0075 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $463,363.79 and approximately $100.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 38% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,592.38 or 1.02313319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00036160 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $382.85 or 0.01070473 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009560 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.75 or 0.00519357 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00402444 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00089942 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.