Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues Earnings Results

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 22.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%.

Movado Group stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $646.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

In other Movado Group news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,083.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

