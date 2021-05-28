Brokerages Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). SmileDirectClub reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of SDC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. 185,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,942,692. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.60.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 55.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after buying an additional 1,277,801 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

