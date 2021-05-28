Gifto (GTO) Price Hits $0.0293 on Exchanges

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $22.58 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00082091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00019417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $326.82 or 0.00913796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,315.07 or 0.09269041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00091838 BTC.

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

