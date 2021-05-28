Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.57 Million

Brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to report sales of $51.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $52.70 million. ACM Research posted sales of $39.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $224.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $230.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $307.05 million, with estimates ranging from $285.90 million to $321.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.19. 9,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,802. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $144.81.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $936,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,862.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $881,360.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,360.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,561. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

