Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Boosted by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.1% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VUG traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.13. 16,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,727. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $190.24 and a 12-month high of $278.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.51 and a 200 day moving average of $257.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

