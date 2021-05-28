Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.15 on Friday, hitting $509.01. 147,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,434. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $514.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $404.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

