Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $1.29 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $630.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $682.70. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.34 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.65.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.