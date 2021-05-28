$147.96 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will post sales of $147.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.00 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $135.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $406.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.72 million to $412.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $574.08 million, with estimates ranging from $562.90 million to $591.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,060. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.97 and a 200-day moving average of $106.43.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $339,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,347,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,125 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,733 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,221,000 after purchasing an additional 140,196 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 918,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after acquiring an additional 154,013 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

