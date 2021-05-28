-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). AtriCure reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

In other AtriCure news, Director Scott William Drake sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $354,364.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,272 shares of company stock worth $4,340,038 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after buying an additional 47,101 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after buying an additional 100,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 683.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,568,000 after buying an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,192. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $80.44.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

