Aave (AAVE) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Aave has a total market cap of $4.23 billion and $666.65 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aave has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Aave coin can now be bought for about $330.71 or 0.00916656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00081980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00019617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.65 or 0.09284595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00091671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

AAVE is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,781,170 coins. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

