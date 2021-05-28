Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Short Interest Down 63.3% in May

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 755,400 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the April 29th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 688,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 25,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $2,381,580.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,154.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,064 shares of company stock worth $5,944,262 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

WLK stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $100.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.36. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $105.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

