Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Drops By 60.6%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the April 29th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DPSGY traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. 182,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $30.96 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DPSGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
