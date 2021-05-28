Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Drops By 60.6%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the April 29th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DPSGY traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. 182,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $30.96 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 43.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DPSGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.