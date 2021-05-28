Short Interest in MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Declines By 62.5%

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the April 29th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,758,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGTI remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. 2,411,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. MGT Capital Investments has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

