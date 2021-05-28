Short Interest in MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Declines By 62.5%

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the April 29th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,758,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MGTI remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. 2,411,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. MGT Capital Investments has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.30.
About MGT Capital Investments
