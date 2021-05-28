Omnitude (ECOM) Tops One Day Volume of $79,698.00

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded 39.4% lower against the US dollar. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $880,338.65 and $79,698.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00081980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00019617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.71 or 0.00916656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.65 or 0.09284595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00091671 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ECOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.