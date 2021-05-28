Brokerages Set Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) PT at $23.80

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on VINP. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Shares of VINP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,561. The company has a market cap of $802.21 million and a P/E ratio of 31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. Vinci Partners Investments has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.