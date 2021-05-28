Brokerages Set True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target at C$6.89

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.75 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Laurentian lowered True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

TNT.UN traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.48. 114,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.65. The company has a market cap of C$660.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38. True North Commercial REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$7.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.74%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

