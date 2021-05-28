Analysts Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) PT at $13.75

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several research firms have commented on PCG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

PG&E stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.15. 416,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,455,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.37.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in PG&E by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 956,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,344 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in PG&E by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 225,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,944 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

