NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $47.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NYSE NRG traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06. NRG Energy has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,306,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,132,000 after purchasing an additional 131,366 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,593,000 after purchasing an additional 597,030 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,779,000 after purchasing an additional 449,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,689,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.