Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Given Buy Rating at S&P Equity Research

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at S&P Equity Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ONVO stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,813. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. Organovo has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $23.92.

Get Organovo alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONVO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Organovo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo in the first quarter worth $88,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Organovo in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Organovo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 483,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.