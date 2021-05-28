Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.75-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.89. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.750-8.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.24. 67,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,964. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $137.53 and a 52-week high of $232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.90 and a 200-day moving average of $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

