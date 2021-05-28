Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.970-0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.090-4.140 EPS.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.21. 37,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $138.14.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on A. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.49.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,187,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,795,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

