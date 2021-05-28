360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.71 EPS

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71, Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 26.08%.

360 DigiTech stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 107,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,531. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

