CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 94.08%.

CLGN traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. 1,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,579. The stock has a market cap of $98.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.90. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07.

CLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

