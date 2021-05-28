Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 2,880 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $57.54. 224,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,156,064. The firm has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

