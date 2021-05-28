Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases Shares of 69,071 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after buying an additional 676,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 158,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $117.23. 96,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,022,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

