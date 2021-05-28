TROY (TROY) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. One TROY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TROY has a market cap of $90.22 million and $4.55 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TROY has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00062125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.92 or 0.00325060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00185869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.99 or 0.00803434 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,108,333 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

