RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €450.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €450.00 ($529.41) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 39.12% from the stock’s previous close.

RAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €483.00 ($568.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €559.22 ($657.91).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RAA stock traded down €13.60 ($16.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €739.20 ($869.65). 38,115 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €721.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €734.27. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.