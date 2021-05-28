Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Hits $0.0536 on Major Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $211.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.43 or 0.01052104 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00169357 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000679 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

