Short Interest in Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Decreases By 96.2%

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the April 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Strattner Financial Group stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 162,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Strattner Financial Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
About Strattner Financial Group
