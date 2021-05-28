Short Interest in Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Decreases By 96.2%

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the April 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Strattner Financial Group stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 162,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Strattner Financial Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

About Strattner Financial Group

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp.

