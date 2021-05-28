GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the April 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GeoPetro Resources stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 69,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,168. GeoPetro Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
GeoPetro Resources Company Profile
