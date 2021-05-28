GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the April 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GeoPetro Resources stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 69,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,168. GeoPetro Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Get GeoPetro Resources alerts:

GeoPetro Resources Company Profile

GeoPetro Resources Company operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Madisonville Field project located in Madison County, Texas; and Lokern Prospect located in the San Joaquin Basin, Kern County, California. The company was formerly known as GeoPetro Company and changed its name to GeoPetro Resources Company in June 1996 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, GeoPetro Resources Subsidiary Company.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPetro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPetro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.